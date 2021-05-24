Snapshot

Heavily redesigned interior

Factory offered rear diff lock

Advanced safety features, as per the D-MAX

It’s been a long time coming, but Australia is about to receive the updated Isuzu MU-X.

Considering the popularity of the current Isuzu D-MAX, it’s a no-brainer for Isuzu to bring in a more modern version of its seven-seat wagon based on the D-MAX platform.

While we will still have to wait for a full reveal on the MU-X, we can confirm this is what the vehicle will look like, including a heavily redesigned interior.

Boosts to technology across the Isuzu range have been announced, as well as increased off-road ability thanks to the factory offered rear diff lock.

Interestingly, Australia is the largest global export-market for Isuzu. As such, design and features on the new model have evolved from feedback received from the current MU-X. This means we will see Isuzu’s Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS), and higher levels of safety technology as per the D-MAX.

What we do know is Isuzu is offering a more premium interior, fit for modern Australian families, including a nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay. Bi-LED headlights with LED daytime running lights will be featured, and it looks like the new MU-X will be rolling on 20-inch wheels.

It’s also safe to say the MU-X will be fitted with any engine you want, as long as it’s the 3.0L turbo-diesel 4JJ3-TCX motor found in the D-MAX. Producing 140kW at 3600rpm and 450Nm between 1600-2600rpm, it’s a solid performer for off-road and towing duties. It’s unsure if a manual transmission will be available at this stage.

Isuzu UTE Australia Managing Director, Hiroyasu Sato, had this to say: “While it’s too early to reveal all the details, I’m proud to share that we’ve been working hard to ensure that our all-new MU-X combines the latest technology and design with the proven formula of durability and reliability that Australian motorists have come to expect from Isuzu over the years”.

The first 1500 registered purchases will receive a limited-edition Isuzu UTE branded Casio G-Shock watch as an incentive. If you have been hanging out for the new Isuzu MU-X, and want to get your hands on one ASAP, register your interest here: www.isuzuute.com.au/all-new-isuzu-mu-x