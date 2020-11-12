THE long wait is over! COVID-19 may have forced us to delay the running of 4X4 of the Year, but we can finally bring you the results in our April issue, which is out now.

Find out how the updated Hilux managed to keep ahead of the competition, a field of just five this year: BT-50, D-MAX, Defender, Gladiator Rubicon and, of course, the Hilux.

Read all about our exhaustive testing process in the April mag!

In addition, we also run the ruler over a couple of wild custom creations: a kitted-to-the-max BT-50 built by taking more than a few risks; and a near-on perfect 105 Series LandCruiser that was pretty much built from scratch.

WE also discovered Mount Isa in Queensland is way more than just a mining town, and there's plenty to of fossicking to be done in Victoria's northern goldfields.

Plus, we had an off-road squirt in Nissan's new Navara ST-X and GWM's budget-priced Cannon-L. Are they worth it?

WHAT ELSE IS THERE

- Cub Camper tested

- What tools to pack in your 4x4

- BFG KM3 muddies tested

- New products analysed

- Long-term shed updates

- Columns, news and more!

The April 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia is out now!