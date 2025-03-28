April 2025 issue of 4X4 Australia is out now

Our 4X4 of the Year awards make a long-overdue return to 4X4 Australia! And in 2025, we’ve split the award into two segments: Best 4x4 Wagon and Best 4x4 Ute.

First off the rank, we’ve lined up the top wagons – Ford Everest Sport, GWM Tank 300, INEOS Grenadier Trialmaster, Nissan Patrol Warrior, Toyota Prado Altitude and a 76 LandCruiser – to tussle it out for the title. The vehicles are scored against our trusted criteria – value for money; breaking new ground; built tough; bushability; and doing the job – and the final tally is nail-bitingly close.

Keep an out later in 2025 for our Best 4x4 Ute awards!

We road- (and dirt-) tested the new-for-2025 Isuzu MU-X, with a new upmarket X-Terrain model added atop the model line-up in Australia. The MU-X remains powered by either the proven 3.0-litre and relatively new 1.9, but what is new is the addition of new interior and exterior features, new tech, and added safety.

Also tested in this issue is the new GWM Cannon, which has received a midlife makeover including a more powerful powertrain, improved tech and safety and a revamped interior. All-in-all, these changes culminate to represent a huge step up in terms of performance, comfort and style.

Speaking of new metal, we put Ford’s recently launched Everest Tremor through the off-road ringer. It may be built for off-road escapes thanks to its extra clearance and flex, but Matt reckons better value can be found at the lower tiers of the Everest line-up.

Work on our 79 Series build continues to intensify, with no signs yet of it slowing down! This month we installed an all-new, Aussie-made Scavanger Snorkel, which not only looks great on the Cruiser, but is said to be extremely quiet and is loaded with high-quality materials to provide ultimate protection for the Cruiser’s engine.

Plus, we pointed our tyres towards some quintessential Australian locales this month, including the Frenchmans Track in Far North Queensland, and the New England region of NSW.

What else is there?

Triton GLS and BT-50 GLS in the shed

Bush Company awning tested

Gripsport bike rack reviewed

A closer look at DownUnderLust’s canvas products

New products, news and more!

The April 2025 issue of 4X4 Australia magazine is out now!