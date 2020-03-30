DUE to the current coronavirus pandemic facing the entire planet, businesses are finding ways to make ends meet. Aussie company ARB is one such company employing different strategies to adapt during these challenging times.

To this end and to abide by new regulations, ARB stores and stockists have implemented procedures including offering phone consultations, phone ordering and home delivery on a range of 4x4 products.

So if you find yourself stuck at home, fiddling your thumbs, now’s the time to purchase some 4x4 gear and get stuck into your build in preparation for your next (or postponed) 4x4 trip.

To make it easier, ARB provides extensive fitting instructions for home installation. Plus, if you find yourself stuck during the process, just pick up the phone and give ARB a buzz.

The company has also improved its hygiene and social distancing practices – “ARB has increased both frequency and depth of cleaning within all ARB stores, warehousing and office sites as well as setting up boundaries and guidelines for safe distancing measures,” it said. “Staff who handle customers’ vehicles are taking additional precautions to ensure a heightened level of sanitisation and surface cleanliness both before and after working on any vehicle.”

For more information and to suss out ARB’s range of products, head to: www.arb.com.au