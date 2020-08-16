LEADING automotive distribution company Ateco Automotive has launched an online retail outlet –– with all the gear you’ll need to kit-out your American pick-up truck.

As the company behind Ram Trucks Australia and the distributor of Ram here, Ateco has plenty of kit available for Ram. However, Upfitter also has products for Ford and General Motors trucks.

The list of brands represented on the Upfitter site reads like a who’s who of aftermarket US truck suppliers, including leading brands such as Warn, Katzkin, Lund Automotive, Lightforce, KMC wheels, Yakima and many others.

From bullbars to recovery gear and roof racks, Upfitter has assembled the world’s best truck and full-size ute accessories in one easy-to-access – and transact – location.

With access to more than 170 dealer and servicing points nationwide – via Ateco Group – installation and fitment of Upfitter products is simple.

“Upfitter exists to empower full-size truck and ute owners in the customisation process of their vehicles by offering premium, highly-functional accessories and advice,” says David Smitherman, Chief Operating Officer of Upfitter.

“Camping, off-roading, road trips and fishing adventures – these are all activities rooted deep in Australian culture and require fit-for-purpose accessories. If the product comes from Upfitter, it means it’s an accessory we’ve tested and loved.”

Take a look at the full range of truck accessories on offer at Upfitter.