THE MONSTERlands on shelves today.

Dominating the issue is a coiled Ranger - the one you see plastered on the cover - which boasts a 300mm chassis stretch, a Fox suspension overhaul, and plenty of select aftermarket goodies. Toughest Ranger ever? It's right up there!

This custom Ranger got us reminiscing all past modified Rangers we've run under the microscope, so we've compiled a list of the best Ford custom builds roaming tracks around Australia - we've even thrown in a couple of epic F-250s and a tidy Everest. Reckon your build is better? Send us a snap!

Our coverage of custom metal doesn't end there, though. We also head west to unravel a unique FJ Cruiser build that has taken its owner up the length of the west coast, from Albany to Broome. The mouth-watering FJ is loaded with quality kit and packs a mighty, head-turning punch.

We also wrap up our three-part Tassie adventure, with the 4X4 Adventure crew trading sand for mud along the wild Apple Isle's scenic coast - from Macquarie Harbour to Sandy Cape.

Plus, we speak to the industry experts to understand why you need a 4x4-specific satellite navigation system. We unpack why you need one for off-road travel, what to look for when buying a unit, what to avoid, and how they work.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- Gladiator Overland driven in Australia.

- Gladiator Mojave dune-surfing in the States.

- How to prepare for a desert trip.

- Plenty of new 4x4 product reviews.

- Readers' Rigs and long-term shed updates.

The August 2020 magazine is OUT NOW!