Aussie company transforms 79 Series LandCruiser into all-electric tourer

The 151kW V8 powertrain that powers the 2024 LC79 dual-cab ute was ditched in lieu of an advanced bolt-in e-kit 8 plug-and-play system. The conversion reportedly increases the Cruiser’s output by almost 250kW, to 400kW.

“This LandCruiser represents more than just another project; it’s a step forward in the future of sustainable off-road driving, combining rugged reliability with advanced EV technology,” Australian EVS said of the converted 79.

The brains of Australian Electric Vehicle Specialists (Australian EVS) – a Newcastle-based mob that specialises in electric conversions – this EV Cruiser made its public debut at the 2025 Everything Electric Show held recently in Sydney.

The e-kit 8 utilises a Cascadia iM-375 e-motor sourced from the USA, as well as a 106kWh LifePO4 battery. Peak torque and power are listed at 580Nm and 400kW respectively. When using direct drive, Australian EVS says the e-kit 8 can produce up to a mind-numbing 1800Nm. The Cruiser is said to race from 0-100km/h in about six seconds, and its long-range batteries can provide up to 700km of range.

“The process begins with removing the old engine and gearbox to begin prepping the car for 3D scanning. From here, the team develops unique parts to mount our new motor to its direct-drive gearbox and to the factory Toyota 4WD system. These parts are then manufactured and ready to fit our new e-kit 8 powertrain,” Australian EVS says of the build.

This is said to leave plenty of room up front for batteries and other key components.

10

The vehicle also features a Lovells two-inch lift, a GVM upgrade, multiple 240v outlets and a fast charger at the rear. It retains its 3500kg braked towing capacity, and can support up to 1000kg on the tray.

The fully electrified vehicle will be fully engineered for road use and ready to drive away by mid-2025, according to the company's own Facebook page.



