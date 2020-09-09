Aussie Freedom Factory for sale

THERE has been quite a bit of movement in the rarefied world of private race track sales of late.

Last week, GT-R racer Lance Warren announced that he is now the new owner of venerable Victorian quarter-mile track, Heathcote Park Raceway – and has big plans to upgrade the facility.

And yesterday, it was announced that VinFast has purchased Holden’s iconic Lang Lang test facility.

The poster child for making dreams of buying one’s own raceway come true is YouTuber Garrett ‘Cleetus McFarland’ Mitchell. He bought the derelict DeSoto Speedway in Florida and is transforming it into a personal playground dubbed the Freedom Factory.

And now there is an opportunity for someone to acquire their own Freedom Factory, in Victoria’s Gippsland. The 35.99ha Newborough property was the site of a Driver Education Centre of Australia (DECA) until a couple of years ago. The site includes a small circuit track (perfect for drifting), a motorcycle training apron (burnout pad), an off-road course and other training areas.

The site also includes numerous paddocks with dams and good pasture. With an asking price of $1,395,000, the opportunity is there for an enterprising revhead to make a lifestyle change that combines farming and driver training as an income stream to fund unlimited sideways action!

Of course, it would make a dream HQ for Carnage. Newborough isn’t too far from Scotty’s house, and it is also handy to our favourite hillclimb at Bryant Park.

All of this would be subject to council approval, of course, and prospective buyers should bear in mind that the Newborough town centre is only one kilometre away – sound and smoke may be an issue. The property is zoned as a Public Park & Recreation area, so you never know!

