If Jeep’s new Gladiator pick-up doesn’t deliver the retro vibes you’re chasing then a restored Jeep CJ8 Scrambler might be just what you’re looking for. The Scrambler was the last pick-up made by Jeep in 1986 and they are still around in good numbers for enthusiasts, even in Australia.

Better than a 30-year old Jeep is one that’s been fully restored with a few improvements to improve the decades old design; a so-called restomod.

American outdoor sportsmen outfitters Ball and Buck, has recently added a signature edition CJ8 Scrambler to its catalogue with prices listed between US$65 to $105,000. For that money you get a classic Jeep that has been subjected to a ground up, nut and bolt restoration with custom touches reflecting Ball and Buck's style.

These include Ball and Buck Signature canvas and camo seat covers and door panels, a leather wrapped steering wheel, grab bar and dash, hand-turned brass shift knobs and heater controls, and a Ball and Buck gun case.

Custom 4x4: How to restomod an old 4x4

The restored Jeep chassis is updated with full ARB suspension, alloy wheels with BFG All Terrain tyres and uprated brakes. Power comes from either a restored original ANC 6-cylinder, a Cummins 2.8-liter turbo diesel or a GM LS3 petrol V8.

The Ball and Buck Scrambler isn’t cheap but it is exclusive. Once a deposit is paid and the order details finalised it will take up to six months for your Scrambler to be built. Add some Ball and Buck apparel, a B&B Zippo lighter and book yourself on one of the exclusive hunting expeditions and you’ll complete the look.