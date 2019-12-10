WITH the Easter Jeep Safari canned for 2020, we thought we'd take a stroll down memory lane and take another look at some of the best EJS creations from years past.

The Wayout had tongues wagging at the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari, with its roof-top tent, large canopy, 270-degree awning, a Mopar/Decked bed-drawer system, two custom-fit auxiliary fuel tanks, an ARB on-board air system, two-inch lift kit, 37-inch muddies and a 12,000lb Warn winch.

Jeep Flatbill concept

Also unveiled at the 2019 EJS, the Flatbill was the ultimate hauler of fast toys. The concept had its tray removed and wheel ramps added, and it also featured a shortened front bumper, a skid plate to improve the approach angle, Dynatrac Pro-Rock 60 front and rear axles, an Off-Road Evolution custom four-inch lift, large rear bypass shocks, and 40-inch rubber.

Jeep Gladiator Gravity concept

Jeep threw the full Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) catalogue at the Gravity concept, to show off the gear that'd be available when the stock Gladiator landed in showrooms. This included the Mopar cross rails in the tray, Mopar/Decked truck bed storage system, a JPP two-inch lift kit, plenty of LEDS, heavy-gauge steel JPP rock rails, cold-air intake, and a cat-back exhaust system for extra zip.

4x4 gallery: Gladiators dominate SEMA 2019

Jeep 4SPEED Wrangler concept

The 4SPEED concept was dressed in custom carbon-fibre - the bonnet, fender flares and rear tub - to make it 408kg lighter than stock. The neat, little 4SPEED had its seats refitted with snowboard jacket material, and it rides on BFGoodrich KM2s wrapped around Forgeline wheels. The wheelbase was shortened 22 inches.

The Wagoneer Roadtrip concept was one for the traditionalists, and it was the darling of the 2018 EJS line-up. Based on an original 1965 Wagoneer, the 5.7-litre HEMI-powered Roadtrip may look original but it features a wheelbase (and body) that has been lengthened by 125mm, and a track has been widened and now sports Dana 44 front and rear axles with diff locks.

Jeep Grand One concept

The Grand One harks back to the glory days. 2017 marked the 25th anniversary of Grand Cherokee production, and Jeep celebrated by unveiling the Grand One. To celebrate, open the rear deck, slide out the lamp assemblies and you'll find a bottle of Jack Daniels and shot glasses hidden in the tail-lights. The Grand One features a 5.2-litre V8, four-speed auto, front and rear lockers added to a pair of Dana 44 axles, a two-inch lift and 33-inch BFGoodrich Mud Terrain KM2s. Jeep also stretched the wheelbase three inches.

The build the retro-modern CJ66, the Jeep crew melded a 1966 CJ-6 Tuxedo Park body with a TJ chassis. They then slotted in a crate 5.7-litre Hemi, backed by a late-model six-speed manual transmission. Other features a pair of Mopar Dana 44 axles from Jeep Performance Parts (JPP), 17-inch JPP beadlocks, 35-inch BFGoodrich KM2 muddies, two-inch JPP suspension with Fox shock, a Warn 9.5ti winch, Simpson harnesses,a quick-access spare tyre, air compressor, and custom rock rails.