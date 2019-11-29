AMERICA’S Car and Driver magazine has released a set of renderings it thinks is pretty close to what the 2021 Ford Bronco four-door will look like, and we reckon they are on the money.

The CGI renderings come just months before the new Bronco will officially be unveiled in the northern hemisphere in spring, and they show a big and boxy body with short overhangs for great off-road ability.



Rendering by Nick Kaloterakis, Car and Driver

The dish on the alloy wheels chosen looks a bit deep, but off-road rubber to match the Ranger Raptor’s 285/75 17 BFGs is expected on the most off-road-capable models.

WATCH: Bronco prototype testing

The new Bronco is built on the Australian-engineered T6 platform shared with the Ranger and Ford Everest. Recent spy photos have confirmed the Bronco has a coil-sprung live rear axle, which was expected to be the same as that used under the Everest. However, unlike the Everest, the Bronco’s suspension seen in the pics uses a Panhard rod to locate the rear end laterally in lieu of the Everest’s superior Watts link set-up. The front suspension is the T6 Ranger’s IFS set-up.



Rendering by Nick Kaloterakis, Car and Driver

Not evident in the C&D renderings are the removable roof and doors that are expected to be offered on the Bronco, after patents lodged by Ford were revealed in 2019. These features will line the Ford squarely up against the Jeep Wrangler. Like the Wrangler, the Bronco is expected to be made available in both five-door and three-door configurations and will go on sale in the USA and China.

There are no plans for Australian-friendly, right-hand-drive production. With its T6 underpinnings you would have to think a RHD Bronco would be a dead certainty. Let’s face it, which wagon would you rather be driving, the super cool Bronco or the non-descript Everest?

Source: www.caranddriver.com/news/a30434471/new-ford-bronco-design