Burnout Masters hits Sydney Dragway this July

STOP the press! Our mates at Summernats have teamed up with Sydney Dragway to stage the first major post-coronavirus car event, and it’s got us more than a little excited.

Burnout Masters will see some of the toughest skid cars on the planet converge on Sydney Dragway on 18-19 July to compete for prize money and golden tickets into the Burnout Masters final at Street Machine Summernats 34.

With safety measures around COVID-19 still an important consideration, the event will be an entrant-only affair, but the action will be live-streamed so that you can watch it from your lounge room as it happens. How cool is that!

Entries are now open, with big-hitters like Jake Myers, Phil Kerjean and Mick Brasher (the latter debuting his brand-new blown 13B combo) already confirming they’ll be front and centre. It’s $250 for one day or $400 for both (including a buddy pass), and with entrants capped at 100 per day, everyone is guaranteed two skids per day.

“We know everyone is going a little stir-crazy without any events on at the moment, so this event is to give people the opportunity to blow off some steam and compete for some prize money and a Masters ticket each day to Summernats in January next year,” explained Summernats frontman, Andy Lopez.

“We have to follow all the rules around social distancing to keep people safe, which is why there’s no crowd at this point, but you can watch some of the toughest cars in the country hit the pad for the first time in ages via the live-stream. If anything changes around the spectator side of things, we’ll let you know. We’re excited to be able to put something on for the burnout faithful and can’t wait to smell smoke in the air again in July.”

Just as pumped is past Summernats Tuff Street and Burnout Champion Phil Kerjean, whose mental blown and injected small-block Commodore wagon is ready to throw down. “I’m looking forward to getting a set off again,” said Phil. “It’s been a while since Summernats 33 and I can’t wait to get back out there in the wagon.”

If you feel similarly to Phil, head to burnoutmasters.com.au to enter.

