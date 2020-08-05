SEMA Show 2020 cancelled

IN a press release circulated late last night Australian time, the Specialty Equipment Market Association announced the SEMA Show for 2020 is canceled this year "due

to Covid-19 and concerns that event facilities and services will be unavailable."

A look at the numbers suggests this is a wise course of action. Nevada recorded a record of 1447 cases on 15 July and while case numbers have been falling, the state still recorded 649 cases on 4 August. Given that SEMA Show brings in over 60,000 attendees - many from other parts of the country with even worse COVID spread - the organisation may have had little choice.

The release continues: "While both event organizers and industry members have been working tirelessly to deliver an outstanding SEMA Show in November, mounting uncertainty has rendered continuing with the event inadvisable. SEMA expects the decision will bring much needed clarity to an uncertain picture and will help exhibitors, attendees and partners plan accordingly. SEMA Show survey results indicated interest in a possible virtual tradecshow with related live elements. SEMA will be working with industry members to determine interest levels on specific alternatives."

“The SEMA Show is committed to furthering businesses in the automotive specialty equipment market, and to providing manufacturers and buyers with the best opportunity to connect, promote new products and discover new trends,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO. “We appreciate the spirit, hard work and innovation our industry puts into the SEMA Show each year. While we are disappointed circumstances prevent us from hosting the Show in November, we look forward to getting everyone together in 2021 for another outstanding event.”

The 2021 SEMA Show is booked in for 2-5 November, check out the SEMA website for more info.





