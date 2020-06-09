Chevrolet Performance releases LS7-based LS427/570 crate motor

FANCY a big-cube LS mill to cram into your next project? Well thanks to Chevrolet Performance, you can now opt for seven litres of GM’s finest, with the announcement today of the company’s new LS7-based LS427/570 crate engine.

The previous version of the monster 427ci LS7 was fitted to some of GM’s top-end performance machines. It made a name for itself in the US under the bonnet of the C6 Corvette Z06 and fifth-gen Camaro Z/28, while here in Australia we got a brief glimpse of that brutality in the rare HSV W427.

The biggest differences between the LS7 and other fourth-gen LS engines were its capacity, rarity, and, critically, a dry sump system that made it difficult to retrofit for engine conversions. It was also the only LS that was assembled by hand.

This new LS427/570 crate motor eliminates the dry sump issue by running a conventional wet sump, specifically to make it easier for conversions. The ‘570’ part of the 427/570 tag refers to the engine’s power, up by 65hp over the previous LS7 thanks largely to a new hydraulic-roller camshaft. The new bumpstick has 0.591in intake/0.590in exhaust lift, 227° intake/242° exhaust duration and a 116° lobe separation angle.

Other features of the new mill include high-rate valve springs; Camaro fifth-generation Z/28 exhaust manifolds; low-profile EFI intake manifold with fuel rails, injectors and throttlebody installed; a forged steel crankshaft and titanium conrods; CNC-ported cylinder heads with 2.20in titanium intake valves and 1.61in sodium-filled exhaust valves; and a Camaro Z/28 14in, 168-tooth manual transmission flywheel.

As for price, no exact figures have been released yet. The previous production LS7 is listed on Chevrolet’s website with an MSRP of US$17,337 (AU$25,385) so expect it to be somewhere in that ballpark.

