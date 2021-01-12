2022 Citroen C5X revealed, Australian launch in the works

Western buyers haven’t seen the Citroen C5 in its conventional sedan and wagon form since 2017, and 2018’s high-riding C5 Aircross SUV did little to evoke memories of the original two generations – or the iconic XM, CX and DS models that preceded the badge.

Now there’s this, the 2022 Citroen C5 X. Revealed today ahead of an unconfirmed but ‘in discussion’ Australian launch, the C5 X is described as a new flagship that combines “the elegance of a saloon, the dynamism of a station wagon and the elevated stance of an SUV”.

Citroen says the C5 X is inspired by the Cxperience concept revealed in 2016 – but where that show car boasted a minimalist, low-slung and muscular sportswagon look, this final production version exploits the modern car buyer’s penchant for SUVs.

The C5 X is set on a 2785mm wheelbase and measures 4805mm long, making it longer overall but with a shorter wheelbase than the last C5 – which measured in at 4778mm and 2814mm respectively. However, at 1865mm, the C5 X is 13mm wider, while its overall height of 1485mm is just 14mm taller than that last C5 wagon.

Citroen says buyers can expect a roomy interior with spacious legroom and headroom in both seating rows. Likewise, the 545/1640-litre boot space compares reasonably well with the taller C5 Aircross SUV’s 580/1630L cargo area.

Given the C5 Aircross’s shorter 2730mm wheelbase and 4510mm overall length, it’s clear the C5 X prioritises passenger space over boot storage – yet to no great disadvantage in luggage-carrying capacity.

Powertrains available to C5 X buyers in Europe will include turbo petrol and petrol-electric Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEV) models. Full details for both variants are still to be revealed, but Citroen has confirmed the PHEV model will offer 167kW of power and “more than” 50 kilometres in electric-only driving.

The fan-favourite hydropneumatic suspension system retired with the last C5 is replaced here with Citroen’s newer Advanced Comfort suspension – paired to ‘mattress-like’ seat cushion technology of the same name.

Technology includes a 12-inch touchscreen display, along with the semi-autonomous ‘level 2’ Highway Driver Assist system – using radar, cameras and sensors all around the car.

Will the Citroen C5 X come to Australia?

An Australian debut for the C5 X is still to be made official, although the company’s local distributor says it is “working closely” with the brand to judge its launch potential.

