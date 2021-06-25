Subscribe
Club 4X4 and the 4WD NSW & ACT Association join forces

Members to benefit from newly formed partnership between Club 4X4 and the 4WD NSW & ACT Association

25 Jun 2021
Tristan Tancredi
Club 4x4
A strategic partnership has been announced between off-road insurance specialist, Club 4X4, and the 4WD NSW and ACT Incorporated organisation.

The partnership is still being finalised, but once officially signed-off, it will give members of all 4WD NSW and ACT affiliated four-wheel drive clubs, as well as their financial members, access to Club 4X4 products at a preferential rate.

“We have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with the NSW & ACT 4WD Association for many years as a result of the alignment to encourage responsible four-wheel driving and off-road touring,” said Kalen Ziflian, general manager of Club 4X4.

“It makes a lot of sense for us to support each other given this alignment, and we look forward to working with the Association further in a more structured way,” Ziflian added.

Club 4X4 provides insurance specific to 4x4s, camper trailers, caravans and slide-on campers, offering a range of tailored benefits with its policies.

Craig Thomas, president of 4WD NSW and ACT Inc, said of the arrangement: “As the principal organisation in NSW and ACT that supports and lobbies for and on behalf of 4WDers, and which represents the majority of 4WD clubs in the state (and territory), we’ve worked closely with Club 4X4 who have demonstrated a true passion for our members.

"This partnership recognises the natural progression and alignment of two organisations. This is the result of many years working together and we value our relationship, as it will provide a tangible benefit in preferential pricing for our members.”

The agreement will be formally finalised by mid-July.

 

