A strategic partnership has been announced between off-road insurance specialist, Club 4X4, and the 4WD NSW and ACT Incorporated organisation.

The partnership is still being finalised, but once officially signed-off, it will give members of all 4WD NSW and ACT affiliated four-wheel drive clubs, as well as their financial members, access to Club 4X4 products at a preferential rate.

“We have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with the NSW & ACT 4WD Association for many years as a result of the alignment to encourage responsible four-wheel driving and off-road touring,” said Kalen Ziflian, general manager of Club 4X4.

“It makes a lot of sense for us to support each other given this alignment, and we look forward to working with the Association further in a more structured way,” Ziflian added.