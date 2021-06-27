Snapshot
- Current 25 year rule could be pushed out to 30
- Switch to electronic logbooks
- Price increases for both 45 and 90 day permits
The Victorian Government has revealed it is to introduce new rules bringing about big changes to Victoria’s Club Permit Scheme.
The State Government this week released its Regulatory Impact Statement, Road Safety Vehicle Regulations 2021 which has recommended a number of amendments.
The biggest change will be the eligibility criteria, increasing from 25 to 30 years. Currently, vehicles 25 years or older from their build date are eligible for the CPS (Club Permit Scheme) in Victoria.
The impact statement says the reason for the change is because “Victoria seeks to align with other states and territories in relation to the age of vehicles and the CPS”.
Other states such as NSW, QLD and Tasmania which have similar schemes to the Victorian CPS already operate under a minimum 30 years or older build date for vehicles to be eligible.
Safety was not mentioned as a reason for the change, the Government statement claiming: “There is only very little anecdotal evidence to suggest vehicles between 25 and up to 30 years of age are more prone to any more safety risks than vehicles over 30 years.”
Currently, cars built in 1996 or earlier are eligible for CPS permits, but if the regulations change that will be wound back to 1991 or earlier. The 1800 cars already in that five-year window which have CPS permits will be given a grace period, but no new permits will be issued once the changes come into effect in October.
Other changes include a rise in permit prices, up $14 for 45 days and by $28 for 90 days. The statement claims CPS fees were intended to rise with light car registration fees year on year, saying: “The loss of registration fee revenue due to the uncoupled CPS fees is estimated to be around $10.3 million between 2013 and January 2021.”
As of January 2021, there are 95,053 vehicles on CPS permits.
Electronic logbooks have also been tabled to replace, or be used alongside, the current paper log book system – mainly to stop CPS users using their cars outside the permit restrictions.
The statement says VicRoads is aware of CPS users illegally taking advantage of the CPS scheme by exceeding their allocated days, failing to logbook days of use or using their vehicles for commercial reasons such as weddings or trade work.
The statement says an electronic logbook system would allow “operators who inappropriately use their vehicles will be more easily detected and this will allow greater enforceability and mitigation.”
The penalties for such offences are yet to be determined. Currently, if a CPS user is caught using a permitted vehicle without following the logbook regulations they can be fined $826 for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Clubs will also be subject to greater scrutinisation and auditing by VicRoads, after the statement found many clubs were operated by two or fewer people who are not correctly following all procedures required to be part of the CPS scheme.
“As at January 2021, 1057 clubs have vehicles currently registered on the CPS, with 462 clubs with 10 or fewer vehicles currently registered, and 72 clubs with only one vehicle registered,” the statement read.
Attaining a permit at VicRoads would also require an appointment under the new rules, whereas currently permits can be done on a walk-in basis at a VicRoads customer service centre. This change would also result in a booking fee.
Newly built replica cars have also come under close scrutiny in relation to CPS permits, as the statement claims VicRoads wishes to clarify which replicas actually qualify for the scheme.
Two options have been offered. The first is to remove all replicas from CPS eligibility, or only allow those which identically mirror the specifications of the original car to be eligible for a permit.
If one or more of the changes are passed through, they are expected to come into effect in October this year. So if you want to get that EB Falcon or VR Commodore onto a Club Permit, do it now!
All the information about the proposed changes can be found here. You can also have your say about the new regulations on this page, with submissions closing on July 8.
