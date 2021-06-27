Snapshot Current 25 year rule could be pushed out to 30

Switch to electronic logbooks

Price increases for both 45 and 90 day permits

The Victorian Government has revealed it is to introduce new rules bringing about big changes to Victoria’s Club Permit Scheme.

The State Government this week released its Regulatory Impact Statement, Road Safety Vehicle Regulations 2021 which has recommended a number of amendments.

The biggest change will be the eligibility criteria, increasing from 25 to 30 years. Currently, vehicles 25 years or older from their build date are eligible for the CPS (Club Permit Scheme) in Victoria.

The impact statement says the reason for the change is because “Victoria seeks to align with other states and territories in relation to the age of vehicles and the CPS”.

Other states such as NSW, QLD and Tasmania which have similar schemes to the Victorian CPS already operate under a minimum 30 years or older build date for vehicles to be eligible.

Safety was not mentioned as a reason for the change, the Government statement claiming: “There is only very little anecdotal evidence to suggest vehicles between 25 and up to 30 years of age are more prone to any more safety risks than vehicles over 30 years.”

Currently, cars built in 1996 or earlier are eligible for CPS permits, but if the regulations change that will be wound back to 1991 or earlier. The 1800 cars already in that five-year window which have CPS permits will be given a grace period, but no new permits will be issued once the changes come into effect in October.

Other changes include a rise in permit prices, up $14 for 45 days and by $28 for 90 days. The statement claims CPS fees were intended to rise with light car registration fees year on year, saying: “The loss of registration fee revenue due to the uncoupled CPS fees is estimated to be around $10.3 million between 2013 and January 2021.”