Cool car things for Father's Day 2020

Tune out and listen in with these BMW active noise cancelling headphones. Featuring genuine carbonfibre, 14-hour battery life and a 10-metre range.





2 | Castrol edge oil ($72 from castrol.com.au)

If your engine’s oil is its lifeblood, then make sure it’s as clean as possible with Castrol’s full-synthetic EDGE engine oil. Listed price is for five litres of 5W-30.





More cool car things for your iso boredom



3| Porsche 911 RSR t-shirt ($47 from curecollection.com)

This shirt with a Porsche Le Mans racer design was created by Cure Collection founder Mason Watson, with 20 per cent of sales going to breast cancer research. Available in sizes S to XXL.







4| Camaro stubby holder ($12 from hsv.com.au)

Keep the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 front of mind when you’re cracking a cold one, which will be much easier to handle with this stubby holder.





5| ARRMA R/C car ($630 from metrohobbies.com.au)

Capable of cracking 130km/h, the Arrma Limitless one-seventh scale electric kit R/C car is an all-terrain terror that handles rain, snow or shine. Batteries and motor sold separately.



