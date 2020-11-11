4X4 Australia's December 2020 mag is out now!

PICK up a copy of our all-new December 2020 magazine for complete 2020 Custom 4x4 Of The Year coverage, as well as plenty more.

We've seen many stunning custom four-wheel drives roll through the pages of our magazine this year, and we've shortlisted 12 epic examples for the 2020 Custom 4x4 Of The Year award.

You'll find comprehensive coverage in the December magazine on each of the 12 finalists, and you can vote for your favourite by visiting our Custom 4x4 Of The Year home page. Everyone who votes goes into the draw to win a Maxxis Tyres voucher valued at up to $2000.

In this issue, we also point a microscope at two more custom builds: an all-conquering Ford Everest, and a stunning Silverado set-up dressed in nothing but the best kit.

To escape the incoming summer heat, you'll want to add an off-road awning to your 4x4's arsenal. We had a chat to a few experts in the awning industry, where they explained what to look for, what to avoid, and why an awning is essential for an outback expedition.

Plus, with Christmas just over a month away, now's the time to tick off your Christmas shopping. We're here to help, with our extensive holiday gear guide showcasing a smorgasbord of aftermarket products you'd love to wake up to on Christmas morning.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- 4x4 trips to the Grampians and Old Glen Innes Road.

- First fang of Mazda's all-new BT-50.

- Land Rover Perentie and Nissan Patrol in the 4x4 shed

- New 4x4 product reviews.

The December 2020 issue of 4X4 Australia is OUT NOW!