HOW WOULD you like to go on the trip of a lifetime with some of the country’s most experienced 4x4 guides while raising much-needed funds for Northcott, to help support the organisation’s network of disabled clients?

In 2020 the annual Drive 4 Life tour will traverse a number of Len Beadell’s famous outback tracks on the western edge of the Nullarbor Plain, as it winds its way through spectacular country from Alice Springs in the Northern Territory to Balladonia in Western Australia.

4x4 event: Drive 4 Life 2019 - Victoria High Country

The tour kicks off in the red centre capital of Alice Springs on August 6, 2020, and participants will traverse the Sandy Blight Junction Road, the Great Central Road and the Connie Sue Highway, finishing at Balladonia on the western edge of the Nullarbor Plain on August 15, 2020.

The 10-day adventure will take in remote outback tracks with loads of historical points along the way. The Sandy Blight Junction Road is often described as the most scenic of Len Beadell’s tracks, whilst the Connie Sue Highway is another must-do for anyone who loves touring the great Australian outback.

Like all Drive 4 Life tours, a $1000 donation (tax deductible) is payable direct to Northcott. Every cent donated goes directly to Northcott, while all organising and running costs of the Tour are borne by sponsors and the tour organisers. Drive 4 Life is sponsored by ARB 4X4 Accessories, IGA, 4X4 Australia and HEMA Maps. To date, Drive 4 Life has raised a whopping $837,000 for Northcott.

For more information on Drive 4 Life and Northcott, check out drive4life.com.au. You’ll also find more details on the upcoming 2020 tour as well as a booking form and information about what you’ll need to bring. You can also phone David Dennis on 0419 614 870 if you have more questions on the Drive 4 Life 2020 Outback Tour.