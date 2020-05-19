AS TRAVEL restrictions start to ease and even lift by varying degrees, depending on what state you're in, most of us are itching to get back out there and kick up some red dust beneath our 4x4s.

None more so than the good folks at Drive 4 Life, who had to cancel the original planned 2020 tour as travel bans prevented it from passing through aboriginal communities. However, the hard-working team has planned a fresh trip, which will take in some iconic outback locations and stop at some well-known bush pubs.

FLINDERS RANGES: Drive 4 Life 2019

The revised 2020 tour will start and finish in Broken Hill, NSW, and will run over the week from Saturday September 26 to October 3.

The tour will visit Blinman, Maree and Mungerannie in South Australia; duck in to Queensland for Birdsville, Big Red and Betoota; back to SA for Innamincka and Cameron Corner; before returning to NSW to visit Tibooburra, Milparinka, Packsaddle and Silverton.

This is not a difficult 4x4 trip, but your vehicle will need to be well-maintained and properly equipped, as would any trailers and caravans which are also suitable for the tour.

VIC HIGH COUNTRY: Drive 4 Life 2019

Participant numbers will be limited to 20 vehicles in total, and these will be split into two groups. with one going clockwise and the other going anti-clockwise around the same route.

As with all Drive 4 Life tours, entry is via a $1000 tax=deductible donation to Northcott Disability Services (www.northcott.com.au). Tour logistics and operating costs are covered by long-time Drive 4 Life partners ARB 4x4 Accessories, IGA Supermarkets and 4X4 Australia magazine.

These tours are always a lot of fun, with a great crew of people along to take in the awesome tracks and, in this case, visit some top Aussie pubs.

Of course, this trip will be subject to interstate travel being allowed by the end of September, as we hope and expect they will be. If restrictions or any other reason prevents the trip going ahead, the donation is fully refundable.

The guys tells us they already have seven vehicles signed on for this tour and spots are filling fast. So head to the website at www.drive4life.com.au for all the details and the registration form, so you don’t miss out.