Street Machine shop 30% off sale!

It is end of financial year time, so we've got a massive 30 per cent off everything on the Street Machine online store

24 Jun 2021
Simon Telford
Snapshot

  • End of financial year sale!
  • 30 per cent off everything!

HOLY smokes, we're almost halfway through 2021! 

To celebrate, we're got a massive end of financial year sale on the Street Machine shop, with 30 per cent off everything in store! Check out the entire range here.  

This includes our range of hoodies. It is damn freezing in many parts of Oz right now, so grab yourself one of these high-quality, extra-fluffy numbers. They keep us toasty warm during those long winter nights in the Carnage workshop. 

Or maybe nab a copy of Street Machine Legends Volume One. It features a stack of the most-iconic Street Machine feature car from our first 20 years. If you wanna bone up on your street car history or just ogle some of the coolest rides of all time, then this is the tome for you. 

Or entertain the kids with our collectible playing cards - each one emblazoned with a killer streeter. 

And speaking of the young 'uns, we've got a great range of gear for the ankle biters, including onesies, bibs and pint-sized shirts. 

And if you have any suggestions for new merch you'd like to see, drop a note in the comments section below. Thanks, legends! 

