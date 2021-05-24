Subscribe
Legendary Fast and Furious Supra to hit auction next month

Your chance to own an automotive icon

24 May 2021
Jack Houlihan
The Fast and the Furious Supra uuction main
  • Driven by Paul Walker in original movie
  • Used for interior and exterior shot
  • Likely to sell for over AU$250,000

A Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker in the first instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise is to go under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction next month.

The 1994 A80 was featured as a hero car in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, where it was piloted by Walker’s undercover cop character, Brian O’Connor, in several action scenes. According to the auction house’s description, this particular Supra was used for multiple interior and exterior shots, backed by extensive documentation.

According to the film’s lore, Brian and Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) restore a 2JZ-powered Supra, with the duo making extensive modifications to create a “10-second car”. With a wet shot of nitrous it’s capable of beating a Ferrari F355 in a straight line.

Street Machine News Fast And Furious Supra Auction Side
Built by Eddie Paul of El Segundo’s The Shark Shop, the car up for auction is a factory turbo example. The stock 2JZ-GTE is backed by a four-speed auto, with a manual knob and shift boot to represent the film-specified manual gearbox.

According to Barrett-Jackson, it was returned to the production team during development for 2 Fast 2 Furious, where it was transformed into ‘Slap Jack’s Supra’. After filming wrapped up, the car was returned to its previous (and arguably more iconic) form.

Street Machine News Fast And Furious Supra Auction Interior
In 2015, another on-screen Supra was sold at a Mecum auction for US$185,000 (over $AU239,000 in today’s money). The 1993 model wore a naturally-aspirated 2JZ-GE, backed by a five-speed manual. It also featured a stripped-back interior and roll-cage for stunt work, including the famous railway crossing jump scene.

Street Machine News Fast And Furious Supra Jump
No price estimate has been listed, but the 2JZ-GTE, thanks to its overall tidy condition and extra film use, mean it’s likely to surpass the value of the stunt car. The auction will begin here on June 17.

Brock Group A SS
Bidding on Peter Brock's personal VK Group A SS tops the $1 million mark

A Blue Meanie VK Group A SS, once owned by Peter Brock is up for auction

4 hours ago
Simon Telford

