THE latest issue of 4X4 Australia has officially hit the market, with the February 2021 issue brimming with modified metal and unmissable 4x4 getaways.

Headlining the custom 4x4 charge we've included a giant-killing 1969 Toyota Stout, said to be one of the toughest rigs you'll find roaming Aussie bush tracks - a claim we believe.

If the Stout isn't your flavour, perhaps a meticulously built Amarok dripping with quality kit is more your style.

The custom Amarok - Dr Rok - wears 34-inch tyres ... when's the last time you saw an Amarok wearing those hoops?

Rounding out our trio of insane custom creations is an FJ45 winch truck that combines the best bits from Toyota, Nissan and GM. You need to see this wild winch truck to believe it exists.

A head-to-head comparison you might not be expecting is a David-versus-Goliath dual between the proven SR5 Hilux and the relatively unknown SsangYong Musso XLV Ultimate (the one we've had in the 4x4 shed for the past six months).

Are the odds stacked too heavily against the Musso? Or are we in for a surprising result?

Plus, we crunch the numbers to bring you Australia's best value 4x4s for 2021.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- 2020 D-MAX LS-M off-road review

- 4x4 trips to Fowlers Bay and Portland Road

- AOR Sierra ZR camper trailer tested

- ARB Base Rack + Accessories tested

- Lux Fab exhaust system tested

- Monthly columns, new gear + more

The February 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia is out now.