Final Maloo GTSR listed for sale with $200K discount

YET another special HSV is up for sale, with the last Maloo GTSR ever built listed in WA with an asking price of $750,000.

The number 600 of 600 Maloo GTSR was listed by Gardner Autos, which has held the ute in its showroom since it rolled off the HSV line in 2017. The dealer initially listed a price of $958,000 before a revision to the current figure.

Having never been offered to the public for its recommended retail price of $96,990, the GTSR remains unregistered and shows just 21km on the odometer, with some delivery plastics still covering the interior. It includes a letter of authenticity from HSV, stating that the Maloo is one of 160 in Phantom Black and was delivered to the dealership in February 2018.

The ute hits the market months after the much-publicised $1.05 million sale of a Maloo GTSR W1. That one-of-four LS9-powered ute was auctioned in February, and is now set to be raffled by LMCT+.

GTSR prices have climbed rapidly since Holden’s shutdown in 2017. The cheapest now available – an automatic sedan that’s travelled 53,000km – is listed at $170,000, while the cheapest ute wears an asking price of $195,000 with similar kilometres.

PIC - Troy Barker

Another ‘Last Commodore’ sold at auction in late January for $750,000 – an SS-V Redline with the latest serial number. Like this Maloo, it was allotted to a dealer, although Holden’s official ‘Last Car’ was never offered for sale.

A 20 per cent price reduction within days of a car being listed is a reflection of the current market’s unpredictability. Though more and more late-model specialty cars will inevitably come up for sale in years to come, the extreme rarity of vehicles like this final Maloo GTSR make them hard to accurately value.