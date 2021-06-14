Snapshot One man in his 60s died at the scene

Another spectator and navigator required an airlift to hospital

Return leg of bike class was cancelled

A spectator at the 2021 Finke Desert Race has died and two others have been injured after a competitor in the car class ran off the course.

Motorsport Australia has confirmed the incident happened 35km from the finish line in Alice Springs on Monday morning, with one man aged in his 60s passing away at the scene.

Northern Territory Police said the other two people injured were in their 50s – a male spectator and a female navigator from the vehicle involved in the incident.

Another specatator, Kerry Turley, told the ABC a vehicle had lost control over the dunes leading up to the crowd, triggering the incident.

"What had happened, just… shocking," said Mr Turley.

"A trophy truck had come over this sand dune and bounced and bounced, and then they just veered to the left.

"There were people running everywhere."

A statement from the event organisers said the race had been declared by the clerk of the course and presentations for competitors in the bike category called off.