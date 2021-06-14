Subscribe
Finke Desert Race spectator dies after being struck by competitor

One spectator has died and two others have been injured after a competitor ran into a crowd

14 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Finke start
Snapshot

  • One man in his 60s died at the scene
  • Another spectator and navigator required an airlift to hospital
  • Return leg of bike class was cancelled

A spectator at the 2021 Finke Desert Race has died and two others have been injured after a competitor in the car class ran off the course.

Motorsport Australia has confirmed the incident happened 35km from the finish line in Alice Springs on Monday morning, with one man aged in his 60s passing away at the scene.

Northern Territory Police said the other two people injured were in their 50s – a male spectator and a female navigator from the vehicle involved in the incident.

Another specatator, Kerry Turley, told the ABC a vehicle had lost control over the dunes leading up to the crowd, triggering the incident.

"What had happened, just… shocking," said Mr Turley.

"A trophy truck had come over this sand dune and bounced and bounced, and then they just veered to the left.

"There were people running everywhere."

News 2021 Finke Desert Race Scrutineering 8
2

A statement from the event organisers said the race had been declared by the clerk of the course and presentations for competitors in the bike category called off.

"Motorsport Australia and event organisers have advised that as the NT Police are still carrying out investigations at the scene of today’s incident, the clerk of the course has declared the car section of the Finke Desert Race concluded," the statement said.

"Arrangements will be made in conjunction with NT Police for vehicles stopped on the course at various locations on the Finke Track to be recovered by crews.

"Competitors and crews will be advised in due course.

"Following an earlier incident, the bike category return leg has been declared.

"Event organisers and emergency services are working with competitors and crews to return to Alice Springs safely.

"Bike category standing orders are as at Day 1."

Motorsport Australia said it extends its sympathies to those affected by the incident and counselling services will be available to all competitors, officials and spectators involved in the event.

The Finke Desert Race is a two-day race, held each June on the Queen's Birthday long weekend, through desert for bikes, cars, buggies and quads. It goes from Alice Springs to the small community of Aputula — also known as Finke — and back.

 

Jordan Mulach
Journalist
Cars have been Jordan's passion since before he even understood the concept. Some say he was born with 5W-30 in his veins.
 

