Ford has brought back the Everest BaseCamp, with the Special Edition model priced from $64,990 and limited to a run of just 450 units.

Previously seen about the same time last year as the BaseCamp Accessory Pack, Ford Australia says it’s bringing it back due to popular demand.

Based on the mid-spec Everest Trend 4x4, the BaseCamp is available with either the 3.2-litre ($64,990) or 2.0-litre bi-turbo ($66,490) configurations. For comparison’s sake the Trend in its standard skin is $2000 cheaper.

Despite the $2000 price hike for the BaseCamp, Ford Australia says the value of the kit added represents $6000 of value.

Said kit includes a 76mm diameter black nudge bar; Ford-licensed LED light bar; Ford Genuine snorkel; black roof-mounted carry bars; Pioneer Platform; Genuine Sunseeker awning; and a Ford Genuine tow bar rated to 3000kg (3.2L) and 3100kg (Bi-Turbo).

OFF-ROAD REVIEW: 2020 Ford Everest

You’ll also find BaseCamp decals and bolder grey paint on the grille, front bumper skid, rear bumper skid, fender vents and wheels.

In addition to the BaseCamp, Ford Australia has revealed a RWD Everest Sport variant. Powered exclusively by Ford’s 157Kw/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo powertrain, the RWD Everest Sport is dressed in black – the mesh grille, front and rear bumpers, tailgate, roof rails, 20-inch alloy wheels and exterior mirrors are all coated in black.

“We know the travel habits of Australians are changing in the wake of COVID-19, and more and more Aussies will be looking for road trip adventures. The Everest offers a smooth ride on the highway, plus genuine off-road, off-the-beaten track capability,” said Andrew Birkic, President and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand.



“Now, with the Everest BaseCamp Special Edition and Everest Sport in rear wheel drive, we’re offering more choice for our customers to take to the roads in vehicles that have been designed and engineered in Australia to make discovering our great country easy, safe and comfortable.”

Ford has also tickled the front-end of its Everest Trend and Titanium models, with the respective variants now featuring a chrome grille with grey mesh. In addition, the top-end Titanium model now wears 3D ‘EVEREST’ lettering on the hood.

The latest offerings in the Everest stable will be available in showrooms from December 2020.

PRICING

Everest BaseCamp 3.2l 4WD: $64,990

Everest BaseCamp 2.0l Bi-Turbo 4WD: $66,490

Everest Sport 2.0l Bi-Turbo RWD: $59,990

2021 FORD EVEREST 4WD DRIVEAWAY PRICING

Everest Ambiente 3.2l 4WD (5 Seat): $57,490

Everest Trend 3.2l 4WD: $62,990

Everest Trend 2.0l Bi-Turbo 4WD: $64,490

Everest Sport 3.2l 4WD: $65,990

Everest Sport 2.0l Bi-Turbo 4WD: $67,490

Everest Titanium 2.0l Bi-Turbo 4WD: $72,990