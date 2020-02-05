The Ford Mustang range in Australia will get an aggressive track-focused range-topper next year in the form of the Mach 1.

Revealed to the world last month, the Mach 1 has so-far remained unconfirmed for Australia, but we have some good news.

Ford Australia insiders have told Wheels the pseudo-Shelby special edition is locked and loaded for arrival Down Under, with official confirmation expected later this year, ahead of a mid-2021 arrival.

When it arrives, the Mach 1 will sit atop the Mustang range locally, with the Aussie-assembled R-Spec’s limited run coming to a close.

There’s no word on pricing, but expect something under $100,000, and closer to the $73,688 Bullitt that went on sale in Australia in late 2018.

The movie-inspired Bullitt special edition is ostensibly the variant that the Mach 1 replaces.

Just 700 Bullitts were offered to Australians, and the entire allocation was sold out rapidly.

With the Mach 1 being a limited run model globally, it’s been suggested that similar numbers will be offered in Australia, and are expected to arrive around mid-next year.

We have passed peak Mustang sales in Australia, but Ford Oz insiders are quietly confident they can move similar numbers of Mach 1 compared to the Bullitt thanks to the fact both manual and automatic variants will be offered. The Bullitt was a strictly three-pedal proposition only.

In America there are some performance-aiding option packs on offer, however Wheels has been informed that Australians likely won’t be able to rifle through this catalogue to choose their own perfect Mach 1.

Instead, Ford Australia will choose a traditionally highly-optioned single specification for our entire allocation.

You can think of the Mach 1 as the result of what would happen if the Bullitt Mustang raided the undie drawers of the Shelby GT350 and GT500.

New track-focused Mustang to have more grunt than Shelby GT350R

Outputs from the naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 are identical to the Bullitt at 345kW and 556Nm, thanks to the same air box, intake manifold, and 87mm throttle body lifted off the GT350.

Automatic Mach 1s are equipped with the familiar 10-speed ‘box, while manuals now gain the Tremec six-speed gearbox fitted to the GT350, mated to the regular GT Mustang’s twin-disc clutch and short shifter.

However, to make this variant more capable on track, Ford engineers have raided the Shelby parts bin to improving heat management.

An AWD Mustang - sacrilege or improving the breed?

New gearbox and engine oil coolers have been fitted, along with an associated new front bar designed to aid these systems. The GT500 has donated its rear diffuser, along with a rear-axle cooler.

Adaptive Magneride dampers are standard, while sway bars and springs were altered to give the Mach 1 a bespoke suspension tune to match its track-focused intent.

The other model recently revealed globally Ford that has Australians excited is the 14th generation F-150, with the model’s first ever plug-in hybrid added to the line-up.

While big pick-up fans have been baying for the F-150 to come to Australia, it remains a no-go for now, with factory right-hand drive production for this latest generation currently off the table.

The unofficial line from Ford Australia is ‘never say never’, but don’t get your hopes up just yet.

What this latest-gen F Truck does provide is insight into the engines and styling of the next-gen Ranger, due next year.

Ergo, expect hybrid and V6 turbo powertrains, along with c-shaped LED lighting.

