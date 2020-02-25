Not to be outdone by the revelation of the all-new D-MAX and pricing changes for the Toyota Hilux, Ford has bolstered its Ranger line-up.

Arriving in Australian showrooms from this month, Ford has released details of a new Ranger XL Special Edition model, a Fully Loaded pack for the Ranger XLT, and a selection of Heavy Duty upgrade packages for Australian buyers.

“Ranger has been designed and engineered in Australia, and our harsh continent is an ideal place to develop, test and test again to ensure Ranger meets the Tough Done Smarter mantra,” said Andrew Birkic, President and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re working hard to ensure that tradies and their teams across the country, and businesses pushing to get back on their feet, have the right equipment and support to get on with what matters to them most,” he added.

The XL Special Edition is based on the double-cab chassis 3.2-litre automatic variant, but adds key components: a factory-fitted steel bull bar with integrated mounting points for lighting and UHF antennae; an LED light bar; and a Ford Genuine fixed-head snorkel.

The XL Special Edition is launching with a recommended drive-away price of $49,990.

In addition, consumers who opt for an XL variant can now deck-out their 4x4 with optional, factory-fitted Continental ContCrossContact all-terrain tyres wrapped around 17x17/5-inch steel wheels (RRP: $500).

Consumers can also now get a Spray-in Bedliner from factory on all XL, XLS and XLT double-cab pick-ups, and XLS models can now be personalised with black-finish 17-inch alloys instead of the standard 16s.

The Heavy Duty Pack can be optioned with a number of Ranger models - single-cab, super-cab and double-cabs in cab-chassis and pick-up configurations - and comprises the as-mentioned Continental ContCrossContact all-terrain, black side steps (excluding single cab-chassis) a heavy duty suspension set-up, and a rear-view camera kit for cab-chassis models (it's already standard fare for the pick-ups). It comes with a price tag of between $1600 and $2000 (depending on the variant).

The Fully Loaded Pack is exclusive to the Ranger XLT double-cab (3.2 and 2.0 arrangements) and comprises 18-inch black alloys, adaptive cruise control, leather-accented seat trim and semi-automatic parallel parking.

RANGER PRICING: 4X4 MODELS

XL Single C/C 3.2L MT: $43,090

XL Single C/C 3.2L AT: $42,290

XL Super C/C 3.2L MT: $45,590

XL Super C/C 3.2L AT: $47,490

XL Super P/up 3.2L AT: $49,190

XL Double C/C 2.2L AT: $47,290

XL Double P/up 2.2L AT: $48,690

XL Double C/C 3.2L MT: $47,590

XL Double C/C 3.2L AT: $49,790

XL Double P/up 3.2L MT: $48,990

XL Double P/up 3.2L AT: $51,190

XLS Double P/up 3.2L MT: $50,290

XLS Double P/up 3.2L AT: $52,490

Sport Double P/up 3.2L MT: $53,540

Sport Double P/up 3.2L AT: $55,740

XLT Super P/up 3.2L AT: $57,440

XLT Super P/up Bi-Turbo AT: $58,940

XLT Double P/up 3.2L MT: $57,240

XLT Double P/up 3.2L AT: $59,440

XLT Double P/up Bi-Turbo AT: $60,940