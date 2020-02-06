Ford has announced a new Tradesman option package for the Ford Ranger, which sees it receive more than $5500 in extras for just $1000.

The Ford Ranger Tradesman is listed officially as a ‘Special Edition’ on Ford’s website, but the option pack is only available on the Ranger 4x4 XL dual-cab variant with the 3.2-litre five-cylinder engine.

The $1000 package includes a black nudge bar with integrated LED light, a black plastic bedliner, tow bar, black side steps and a set of 16-inch alloy wheels.

Ford's Tradesman pack builds on equipment that already includes lane-keep aid, AEB with pedestrian detection, infotainment with smartphone-mirroring capability and part-time 4x4 with an electrically-locking rear differential.

4x4 ute sales continue to slide during the coronavirus pandemic, so this option pack may be a way for Ford to entice new buyers into a Ranger to arrest the sales downturn.

It is available now, with the option pack taking the price of the 2020 Ford Ranger 4x4 3.2L dual-cab automatic to $51,790 (before on-road costs).