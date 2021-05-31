Subscribe
News

Is Ford working on a twin-turbo version of the 7.3L-litre Godzilla V8?

Rumours are swirling the US carmaker is testing twin-turbo versions of its flagship 7.3-litre Godzilla V8

31 May 2021
Kian Heagney
7.3 litre Godzilla
Gallery12

Ford is in the process of developing a twin-turbo version of its 7.3-litre Godzilla pushrod V8, according to reports from Ford Authority.

The 7.3-litre monster made headlines when it debuted in Ford’s current range of F Trucks, largely due to it being the first pushrod V8 Ford has produced since it canned the legendary Windsor almost 20 years ago.

Ford V8
12

Ford has made the 430hp naturally-aspirated 7.3-litre Godzilla available to the public as a crate engine, with tuning companies such as Harrop already bolting superchargers to stock engines and seeing results of up to 1000hp with completely stock internals.

Ford Authority reports that a twin-turbo version of the Godzilla engine is being assessed in at least two Ford Super Duty F Trucks.

Images of the alleged prototype engine have yet to be revealed.

Street Machine TV Ford Godzilla Engine Dyno 3
12
Ford Godzilla V8 wearing a Harrop 2650i blower on the dyno at Dandy Engines

Currently, the Godzilla V8 isn’t fitted to any Ford products sold locally through dealers, but suppliers such as Herrod (which is responsible for the R Spec Mustang) have already started importing the engine and selling it to consumers to fit into projects.

Could the project be related to the Megazilla engine announced by Ford Performance product manager Mike Goodwin at the end of 2020? We'll have to wait and see. 

Ford V8
12

If the twin-turbo does make it to production, we'll be excited for two reasons. For starters, we just love seeing any escalation in the current horsepower war the Big Three are engaged in across their full size truck lines. 

But more importantly, a factory twin-turbo offering would be almost certain to boast internal specs even more robust than those offered in the naturally-aspirated Godzilla. And that would mean yet another incredible stock-bottom-end option for us, be it as a crate engine or via the wreckers. 

MORE Ford Godzilla 7.3L V8 in depth
MORE Australians can now buy Ford Performance’s bonkers 7.3-Litre Godzilla crate motor

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

HQ SS sedan
News

Shannons Winter Auction highlights

We take a look at some of the cool and rare stuff hitting the block at the Shannons Winter Online Auction

2 days ago
Kian Heagney
Kian Heagney
Journalist
Having spent his teenage years racing and wrenching on cars, Kian studied journalism at university only a few years ago before launching his career as a fresh-faced intern at Street Machine in 2018.

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.