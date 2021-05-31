Ford is in the process of developing a twin-turbo version of its 7.3-litre Godzilla pushrod V8, according to reports from Ford Authority.

The 7.3-litre monster made headlines when it debuted in Ford’s current range of F Trucks, largely due to it being the first pushrod V8 Ford has produced since it canned the legendary Windsor almost 20 years ago.

Ford has made the 430hp naturally-aspirated 7.3-litre Godzilla available to the public as a crate engine, with tuning companies such as Harrop already bolting superchargers to stock engines and seeing results of up to 1000hp with completely stock internals.

Ford Authority reports that a twin-turbo version of the Godzilla engine is being assessed in at least two Ford Super Duty F Trucks.

Images of the alleged prototype engine have yet to be revealed.

Ford Godzilla V8 wearing a Harrop 2650i blower on the dyno at Dandy Engines

Currently, the Godzilla V8 isn’t fitted to any Ford products sold locally through dealers, but suppliers such as Herrod (which is responsible for the R Spec Mustang) have already started importing the engine and selling it to consumers to fit into projects.

Could the project be related to the Megazilla engine announced by Ford Performance product manager Mike Goodwin at the end of 2020? We'll have to wait and see.

If the twin-turbo does make it to production, we'll be excited for two reasons. For starters, we just love seeing any escalation in the current horsepower war the Big Three are engaged in across their full size truck lines.

But more importantly, a factory twin-turbo offering would be almost certain to boast internal specs even more robust than those offered in the naturally-aspirated Godzilla. And that would mean yet another incredible stock-bottom-end option for us, be it as a crate engine or via the wreckers.