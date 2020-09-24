Genuine HDT VK Brock ‘Blue Meanie’ Commodore shed-find up for sale

SHED or barn finds are all the rage at the moment, and the latest abandoned beauty to be uncovered is a genuine Group A HDT VK Commodore, commonly known as the ‘Blue Meanie’. It’s right up there with the A9X SS Torana and XY Falcon GTHO as one of the most recognisable and replicated Aussie muscle cars of all time. But this one is no replica – and it’s for sale!

Just 500 examples were built by HDT for homologation purposes to be sold to the public; this one is #357. Sadly, it has been sitting idle in a shed in Sydney for roughly 20 years, undriven since 1998. It’s apparently a one-owner car, with all the original Holden, HDT and registration paperwork included in the sale from when the car was first sold by Nash Holden in Lakemba, NSW in 1985.

Read next: Peter Brock's HDT VK Group A SS: The Blue Meanie

While the car is covered in enough dust to attract a decent ‘barn find’ tax, it presents as-is in original condition with just 44,666km on the clock. It includes both the original Aero and optional Momo wheels it currently sits on with flat tyres.

Read next: 370-cube 1985 Holden VK Commodore Blue Meanie replica

Muscle Car Sales is in charge of the sale of this rare beast, and is offering the car either as-is or in roadworthy condition, depending on the buyer’s request. Expert guesses suggest a car this rare and original should easily fetch north of $200,000, even during our current economic crisis.

You can view the full For Sale ad for the car here.

Sign-up here for your free weekly report on the world of Street Machine