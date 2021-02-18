We check out three of our favourites from the current offerings on Grays Australia

MAN, is the online auction scene going off, or what? It is a far cry from the days of scouring the Trading Post at the crack of dawn to find your next ride or project.

A lot of the hype focuses on factory-fresh or concours-spec muscle; be it old-school or new. The current Grays Australia Classic auction is not exception, with a Phase III GTHO Falcon and a HSV GTR-R W1 pilot vehicle topping the tables and bringing in the news coverage

However, that doesn't mean there aren't some quality street machines and hot rods up for grabs. Here are three that caught our eye.

The pick of this litter would have to be this HG Holden Premier wagon. The car has been treated to a full rotisserie restoration and folks we know who have worked on the car reckon it is just as nice underneath as it is on the inside.

Under the bonnet is a stout LS1, dressed to look as old-school as possible. It is a little toughie too, making 413rwhp on the dyno at Adicted Performance. Behind the mill is a newly-built Powerglide, with a 4200rpm convertor. All Race Fabrications mini-tubbed the wagon and decked it out with a new 9-inch diff, complete with Trutrac centre and 31-spline axles.

Inside retains most of the factory vibes. We like the way the owner has located the additional clocks on the transmision tunnel, harking back to the infamous HK GTS tacho location. You can check out the full specs list here.

Another high-quality ride is this Pro Street-style 1932 Ford coupe. It is a classy number, with paint by the award-winning lads at Fast Lane Speed Shop. With a tough blown small block up front and w-i-d-e Mickey Thompsons out back, there isn't much we'd do with this beast other than drive the wheels off it.

Our final pick is this XC Fairmont hardtop. It looks like a classic 90s street machine, with an angry 351, three pedals and classic B45 Simmons rims.