GWM Tank 300: New turbo-diesel variant introduced

The turbo-diesel powertrain already powering GWM’s Cannon and Cannon Alpha will soon be available for the Tank 300 wagon.
The diesel-powered Tank 300 will be available in two variants, starting with the Lux at $47,990 driveaway and topping out with the Ultra at $51,990, with order books for the new variant expected to open this month. This slots the diesel variants between the petrol-powered models ($46,990 Lux and $50,990 Ultra) and hybrid models (currently $55,990 Lux and $60,990 Ultra).
The 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and delivers 135kW at 3600rpm and 480Nm from 1500-2500rpm. GWM states a combined fuel economy figure of 7.8L per 100km. The diesel power has also enabled GWM to increase the vehicle’s braked towing capacity from 2500kg (petrol and hybrid) to 3000kg.
GWM says the vehicle’s specs – other than powertrain – are aligned to the Tank 300 Hybrid.
“The introduction of the new Tank 300 diesel builds on the success of our rugged off-road range, offering customers a more powerful yet highly efficient powertrain option,” said Steve Maciver, Head of Marketing and Communications at GWM. “With impressive towing capability, refined performance, and two well-equipped grades, this new variant reinforces our commitment to delivering versatile and capable vehicles.”
The Tank 300 diesel comes with a seven-year/unlimited kilometre standard new car warranty; seven years of roadside assistance with 24/7 support; and seven years of capped price servicing.
COMMENTS