The USD$375,000 Hennessey Goliath 6x6 is one of the most over-the-top creations to have ever come out of American tuning house Hennessey Performance Engineering, however for those will more modest budgets and smaller driveways, Hennessey has brought the Goliath treatment to standard American pick-ups.

The company’s latest creation, the Hennessey Goliath 700 GMC Sierra Denali takes the GM-branded pick-up truck’s 313kW 6.2-litre V8 and cranks it up to 522kW with the fitment of a US$26,995 Goliath 700 Supercharger package.

The package includes a 2.9-litre supercharger system, custom camshafts, hardened pushrods and a new engine management calibration.

The stock GMC Sierra Denali’s off-road prowess is also bolstered with what Hennessey brands the Goliath Off-Road Stage 1 package, which adds a six-inch lift kit, 20-inch wheels wrapped in Toyo off-road tyres, and a front bar with integrated LED lighting. The Off-Road package is priced at USD$14,950.

The Goliath 700 treatment for the Sierra is broadly similar to those seen on the Goliath 6x6 Silverado, sans the 6x6 drivetrain.

Other upgrades that are available for the donor GM pick-up include a ram-air hood, 384mm Brembo front brakes, rear bar, electrically retractable bed cover, upgraded electric fold-out side-steps, and a diamond stitched interior.

According to Hennessey the Goliath 700 GMC Sierra Denali will undergo chassis dyno testing and go through up to 320km worth of road testing before being delivered to the customer with a three-year/58,000km warranty.