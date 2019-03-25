For fans of the Ford F-150 pick-up truck who feel that the turbocharged V6 Raptor was a missed opportunity, American tuner Hennessey Performance Engineering has filled that gap with the Hennessey Venom 775 Supercharged.

Instead of starting off with a 3.5-litre V6 Ecoboost F-150 Raptor, Hennessey bases the Venom 775 Supercharged off the standard F-150, which comes with the 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V8 engine also employed the Mustang.

Power from the V8 engine is cranked up from 295kW to 578kW with the fitment of a supercharger system, air-to-water intercooler, high-flow air induction, and fuel-injector and fuel-system upgrades.

According to Hennessey, the resultant power hike endows the Venom 775 with a 0-60mph (96km/h) of four seconds, whereas stopping power has been improved with the fitment of six-piston Brembo brakes up front.

More than a sport truck, the Venom 775 sports a six-inch lift kit, 20-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch Toyo off-road tyres, and a Hennessey front bar with an integrated light bar.

Its brawny nature is complemented by the fitment of a Hennessey Venom ram-air bonnet, Venom rear bumper, and a more vocal stainless steel cat-back exhaust system.

Unfortunately for Australia, the Venom 775 Supercharged isn’t a kit or a model that is readily available from Hennessey itself. Rather Hennessey plans to make just 100 examples of the tuned F-150, all of which will be exclusively sold through a US-based Ford dealership.