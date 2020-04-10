2022 Hyundai revealed, Australian launch confirmed

UPDATE, March 18: Revealing new images of the 2022 Hyundai Staria have been handed down today, offering a clear look at the people mover's styling.

Straight out of Star Trek, the Staria's design marries a futuristic streamlined look with the family-carrying dimensions required of these sorts of vans.

These new images give us our first expansive look at the Staria's interior, revealing a spacious and versatile seating configuration.

Occupants in the front row get a modern SUV-like dash design and technology suite, with a wide 10.25-inch main display dominating the centre stack.

A second broad display sits behind the steering wheel to act as an instrument cluster.

The Staria will be offered in seven, nine- and 11-seat configurations, with the nine-seater equipped with 180-degree swivelling second-row seats that allow occupants to turn and interact with third-row passengers.

Opting for fewer passenger spaces with the seven-seater means that second-row occupants can be offered a one-touch relaxation control that delivers a more reclined position and long footrests.

Images of the 11-seat configuration have not yet been offered, although Hyundai has confirmed it will only offer this bus-like configuration in Korea.

More details on the Staria will be revealed in the weeks ahead.

A note on images: to reveal more of the latest photos to you, we've replaced the shadowy teasers in the earlier story below. You can see those earlier images in our gallery above.

March 11: Hyundai has offered a first glimpse at its upcoming Australia-bound replacement for the popular iMax people mover.

Called the Staria, the new model's name will bring an end to the one-generation iMax branding used on Australian-delivered versions of Hyundai's current people mover, while bringing the nomenclature closer to the 'Starex' name used in Korea.

The Staria's avant-garde aesthetics of the new van showcase a retro futuristic look, representative of another new take on the company’s multi-pronged, evolving design language – one characterised in this case by a smooth silhouette and clean lines.

Available from launch in two guises – Staria and Staria Premium – the multipurpose vehicle’s radical look sees the car’s front fascia showing off a minimalist design.

Up front, a prominent single white LED strip runs the width of the car's smooth bonnet and big, while block-like LED tail lights dominate an otherwise clean tailgate – as far as can be discerned from these shadowy teasers, at least.

The short overhangs at both the front and rear of the vehicle, and its overall elongated silhouette also suggest Hyundai's design team have worked hard at maximising cabin space.

Hyundai says the people mover will come equipped with numerous driver-centric features, and will also provide “new experiences” that are aimed to improve both the driver's and passengers' transportation experience.

There’s no word yet from Hyundai as to whether or not the Staria will use an all-new platform, however, considering the iMax’s architecture is well over a decade old, it’s probably a safe bet to assume it will.

As to whether it will share a family-focused platform with sister brand Kia and its big new Carnival, or otherwise a more commercial-oriented architecture, we won't know until more details are revealed in the coming weeks.

Likewise, Hyundai hasn’t confirmed the drive type, what engines will be used or indeed whether a mild-hybrid or fully electric version is on the way. However, speculation has circulated that the peoplemover will be front wheel drive, in order to accommodate for more room at the rear of the vehicle.

Hyundai says that more details about the Staria peoplemover will be announced in weeks ahead.

As for Australian timing, Hyundai says we can expect to see the Staria make its local debut in the second half of 2021.



