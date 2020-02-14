SEVEN years since its arrival,has surpassed 50,000 cumulative sales in Australia.

The seven-seater - also Australia's most-popular ute-based SUV - is a proven off-roader in 4x4 guise, benefitting from the adoption of the D-MAX's ladder-frame chassis and bulletproof powertrain.

That powertrain is headlined by the truck-tough 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine capable of delivering 140kW and 450Nm.

“Since its local arrival back in 2013, the Isuzu MU-X has found favour with Australian adventurers, families and tourers alike who praise it for its characteristic versatility and capability," said Isuzu UTE Australia Managing Director, Hiroyasu Sato. "As a result, this favoured vehicle continues to exceed expectations among our Australian drivers.”

“Across the last seven years, the Isuzu MU-X has played an integral part in establishing the identity of the Isuzu UTE Brand, recognised for its strengths through various accolades within the Australian Automotive industry which has solidified its position as a top choice within the large SUV segment,” Hiroyasu Sato said.

In November 2020, a total of 848 MU-X units found new homes, giving it an 8.1 per cent share of the large SUV segment. On the year-to-date charts, IUA has sold a total of 6188 units (November 2020) - VFACTs

The last comprehensive update for the MU-X took place in 2017, followed by mild exterior and interior tweaks in 2019. This year, IUA unveiled its MU-X ONYX in September, with IUA's Managing Director, Hiroyasu Sato, saying at the time: “This is our first ever special edition MU-X, and the MU-X ONYX Edition is our boldest and most connected SUV to date."

There is still no official word from IUA concerning the next-gen model, despite Isuzu previewing the all-new SUV in Thailand earlier this year.

However, it is expected to arrive locally in the second half of 2021.