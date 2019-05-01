MOTOR shows and other events might have been cancelled or postponed, but that hasn’t stopped Isuzu UK from showing off three vehicles it built for the Commercial Vehicles Show. With the show being cancelled, the company held its own unveiling online.

The three show cars were built to demonstrate just what can be done to customise the popular D-MAX ute to the owners’ needs. The line-up included an extra-cab model fitted with a tipper back for the Pommie tradies, a dressed-up double-cab dubbed the XTR Colour Edition, and the one that caught our attention – the off-road ready, GO2 double cab.

Based on a UK-spec ‘Utah’ model D-Max, the GO2 features off-road accessories similar to what any adventurer would use - and, significantly , many off them come from Australian accessory manufacturers.

ARB bumpers are used front and rear to improve body protection when off-road, while a Safari snorkel breathes fresh air in to the diesel engine. Behind the 16-inch alloy wheels and 33-inch General Grabber mud-terrain tyres, a Pedders disc brake conversion has been fitted to the rear axle to replace the OE drum brakes; while a Pedders TrakRyder suspension package including replacement upper control arms and a rear sway bar has also been utilised.

The use of products from these great brands is just another indication that Australian companies produce the best and most sought-after off-road equipment in the world.

Other kit fitted to the GO2 D-MAX includes a full underbody protection kit including rear diff guard, tubular side steps; a Mountain TopRoll Cover over the tray, concealing an aluminium drawer system; a winch in that ARB Summit bar; and an LED light bar on the roof.

Despite its ageing design the Isuzu D-MAX remains a popular ute both in the UK and in Australia, thanks to its legendary ruggedness and reliability. We’ll be seeing an all-new D-MAX in Australian showrooms in the third quarter of 2020 and the good news for buyers is that that bullet-proof 4JJ1 has not only been retained for Australian buyers, but has been upgraded with improvements in power and torque.