Isuzu UTE Australia considering multiple powertrain options to combat NVES regulations

Multiple powertrain options are currently “under study” for the D-MAX and MU-X, with Isuzu UTE Australia considering ways to reduce its CO2 outputs to meet strict NVES regulations. Isuzu has confirmed both the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine and the 1.9-litre hybrid seen in Thailand are on its radar, but the Japanese marque stopped short of confirming whether we’ll officially see either powertrain locally. While hesitant to discuss any details about future products, IUA did mention it is looking at every powertrain solution it has globally to make sure that it works here, but doubled-down on the fact that it needed to be fit for purpose for Australian customers. 4 “While we are working on solutions, it's important for us to mention these solutions are fit for purpose. They're not compromised. We don't want to bring something to market ... that just ticks a box,” said Mark Harman, PR manager at IUA. "We've always done a very good job with localisation, to ensure our products are Australianised for our market.”

"We can bring out a product, but whether it meets consumer needs should be the first question we ask. Because there's no point bringing out a product no-one wants because it doesn't do the job it needs to do,” added Ben Jaegar, head of sales at IUA. Isuzu UTE Australia has continued with its well-proven selection of drivetrains for both its MY25 D-MAX and MU-X vehicles, currently offering a 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre turbo-diesel and the well-proven 140kW/450Nm 4JJ1 3.0-litre turbo-diesel – both running through a six-speed automatic transmission. 4 “At this point in time we've taken the direction to retain our current drivetrains, but it doesn't mean it's going to be like that forever. We will explore those avenues. The reality is, we're going to have to evolve as well – so that will happen,” said Jaeger. “We're all obligated, the industry is obligated to reduce output of CO2. And everyone is committed to that, and we are as well.

"Different brands will have different technologies, and different directions to try and offset CO2. No doubt it will be difficult with the type of vehicles we have. "There are going to be stages when you're not compliant, because the targets are very strict. That's the reality. So we'll be compliant as best we can to reduce our CO2 outputs,” Jaeger said. 4 Asked whether the strict NVES targets could threaten the viability of IUA, Ben Jaegar said, "We don't believe so. We think it will be very challenging – it will be challenging for a lot of brands – but in saying that, again, with the technology and the RND Isuzu is currently studying for our market, gives us confidence as well. The reality is, we're very confident. We are committed to being in the Australian market place.”