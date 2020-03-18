January 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia is out now

WAVE goodbye to 2020 and welcome in the New Year by picking up a copy of our latest issue of 4X4 Australia.

We've packed this issue tight with quality 4x4 content, including comprehensive coverage of that immaculate 79 Series set-up plastered on the cover. In fact, that very vehicle will feature regularly throughout 2021 as we follow it on its lap around Australia.

On the topic of custom metal, we examine a budget-built Hilux and a beautiful 2012 Defender that has been meticulously built with only the best quality accessories - not bad considering it's the owner's first 4x4 build.

We also convinced Harrop to lend us the keys to its V8 Patrol fitted with a supercharger kit, which has been fettled to produce 360kW and 662Nm. Pick up a copy to read all about its mind-numbing acceleration.

Planning a 4x4 trip this year? To get you started, we've included three essential 4x4 destinations: Googs Track in SA, Burke Developmental Road in Queensland and Stradbroke Island in Queensland.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- New Defender hits the Vic High Country.

- A guide to dual-battery systems.

- Kenda Klever MT tyres tested.

- Product reviews, opinions and more!

The January 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia is available now.