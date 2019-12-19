Jeep Australia has announced a new Capped Price Servicing Program for 2020, which covers the whole range of new Jeep models, including its range-topping V8-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and Trackhawk.

New Jeep models under the program will have a capped-price servicing cost from just $399 per service, for the first five services.

According to Kevin Flynn, Jeep Australia managing director, the program is a key progression for Jeep in delivering transparency and enhanced customer value.

“We have worked extremely hard to analyse and intricately understand the Capped Price Servicing models in the Australian market to build a compelling and competitive offer for our Jeep customers. This is a key element to enhance customer trust,” said Flynn.

“I believe a successful aftersales business is key to delivering an end to end customer experience for Jeep owners and we are committed to enhancing what we offer our customers in this regard, starting with the 2020 Capped Price Servicing program.”

The Capped Price Servicing program follows news of Flynn’s bold strategy to improve Jeep’s poor reputation for aftermarket service in Australia.

Part of this strategy includes radical programs such as the creation of a quick-response team of ‘flying doctors’ technicians to troubleshoot problems at a dealer level, and a complete overhaul of the company’s spare parts catalogue and pricing.