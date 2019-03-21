For those who aren’t sure what to throw in the tub of their Gladiator, Jeep has an idea for the more adventurous of owners.

The American car manufacturer unveiled a new e-bike that made an appearance in its latest Super Bowl ad (around the 0:39 min mark) featuring Bill Murray, star of the popular 1993 movie Groundhog Day.

The Fat-Tire 10-speed e-bike, co-developed with bicycle manufacturer QuietKat, features a 750W (Class 2) motor that provides electric assistance up to 32km/h and has a claimed range of 50-100km. It runs an air suspension fork and RockShox Monarch RL rear shock, as well as hydraulic disc brakes. In the US it retails for between $5900-$6200 (A$9000-$9500).

The Jeep e-bike is slated to go on-sale in the US in June 2020, but there’s no word on whether it will make its way Down Under with the impending launch of the Gladiator.