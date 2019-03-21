WhichCar
Jeep gets into the e-bike game

By Dean Mellor, 03 Mar 2020 News

Jeep unveils electric bicycle in Gladiator Super Bowl ad featuring Groundhog Day star Bill Murray

Jeep e-bike Super Bowl ad news

For those who aren’t sure what to throw in the tub of their Gladiator, Jeep has an idea for the more adventurous of owners.

The American car manufacturer unveiled a new e-bike that made an appearance in its latest Super Bowl ad (around the 0:39 min mark) featuring Bill Murray, star of the popular 1993 movie Groundhog Day.

MORE: The best car commercials of Super Bowl 2020

The Fat-Tire 10-speed e-bike, co-developed with bicycle manufacturer QuietKat, features a 750W (Class 2) motor that provides electric assistance up to 32km/h and has a claimed range of 50-100km. It runs an air suspension fork and RockShox Monarch RL rear shock, as well as hydraulic disc brakes. In the US it retails for between $5900-$6200 (A$9000-$9500).

The Jeep e-bike is slated to go on-sale in the US in June 2020, but there’s no word on whether it will make its way Down Under with the impending launch of the Gladiator.

