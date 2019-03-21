Jeep has announced the Jeep Gladiator pick-up will land in Australia in May in Overland and Rubicon spec-levels priced at $75,450 and $76,450 respectively. There will also be a limited run of 100 Launch Edition models based on the Rubicon-spec Gladiator and priced at $86,450.

All Australian-delivered Gladiators will be powered by Jeep’s 3.6-litre petrol V6 Pentastar engine that makes a claimed 209kW of power and 347Nm of torque, which will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Unusually for the ute segment, no diesel variant will be offered, but the Gladiator is unlike most other utes thanks to its live axles front and rear, removable hardtop roof and doors, and foldable windscreen.

The Gladiator Overland will be equipped with Jeep’s Selec-Trac Active On-Demand 4x4 system with a 2.72:1 low-range reduction and Dana 44 axles with a 3.73:1 axle ratio. The Rubicon will get a more advanced Rock-Trac Active On-Demand II 4x4 system, with a 4:1 low-range reduction and Dana 44s with a 4.1:1 axle ratio for an overall crawl ratio of 77.2:1.

The Rubicon will also score a front electronic swaybar disconnect to improve axle articulation, front and rear locking differentials, and an Off-Road+ Button. The Off-Road+ setting would tailor the various electronic control systems for higher speed sand driving when activated in high-range, and low-speed rock crawling when activated in low-range. The Rubicon will also be equipped with upgraded FOX-branded two-inch diameter shock absorbers.

Both model grades come with LED headlights with DRLs, under-rail bed lighting, integrated tie-downs, a foldable windscreen and removable doors. The Overland model features body-colour hard-top and fender flares, whilst the Rubicon features a black hard- top roof and black fender flares.

Standard kit on the Overland includes McKinley Leather Seats with Overland logo, heated front seats and steering wheel, 18-inch alloy wheels, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Path Detection, remote proximity keyless entry, nine-speaker Alpine audio system, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with navigation and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Standard Rubicon gear also includes 17-inch alloy wheels with 255/75R17 tyres, forward-facing TrailCam off-road camera, selectable Tyre-Fill Alert, and more.

Options on both Overland and Rubicon include premium paint ($1035) and a Lifestyle Adventure Package ($3835) which incorporates Cargo Management Group with Trail Rail System Lockable Rear Underseat Storage Bin, Roll-Up Tonneau Cover, Spray-In Bedliner, Auxiliary Switch Bank (4 Programmable Switches), 240 Amp Alternator, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery and Wireless Bluetooth Speaker.

Other options on Rubicon include a Luxury Package ($2535) with leather trim and heated front seats/steering wheel, 17-inch Black Wheels with Polished Lip ($975), Steel Front Bumper ($1650), Body-Colour Three-Piece Hard Top: ($1950) and Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top ($3575). Most of the options listed will be offered as standard equipment on the Gladiator Launch Edition.