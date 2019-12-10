REMEMBER the Jeep Wayout concept from 2019? Well, Jeep has backed that up and cranked the dial up to 11 with the debut of its Gladiator Farout concept.

Jeep had originally planned to reveal the Farout concept at the 2020 Moab Easter Jeep Safari back in April of this year, but had to cancel the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we didn’t get to celebrate in Moab this year with our latest round of concept vehicles, we’re pleased to introduce the Jeep Farout concept today as a vehicle that blends Gladiator EcoDiesel’s fuel efficiency with an area of features fans of overlanding will love,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America.

“Building on the popularity of last year’s Gladiator Wayout concept, and as overlanding continues to grow in popularity, this year’s Farout concept is another opportunity to gather feedback from our passionate customer base,” Morrison added.

AUSTRALIAN DRIVE: Gladiator Overland

The Farout concept is powered by a 194kW/599Nm3.0-litre EcoDiesel V6 engine, an engine to be made available in the US market in the third quarter of 2020 for the Gladiator Sport, Overland and Rubicon models.

Currently in Australia the Gladiator is sold solely with a petrol-powered 3.6-litre Pentastar V6. Don't expect it here, though, with the V6 diesel certainly not on Jeep Australia's radar.

2019 Jeep Gladiator Wayout concept

Another stand-out feature of the Farout concept is that customisable roof-top tent. Measuring a comfortable 4.88m long and 2.29m tall, the deployable tent is said to sleep four and open and retract in seconds.

COMING SOON: Gladiator Sport S

The Farout also boasts a fully functional fridge and stove, a built-in table and seats, a Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) two-inch lift kit, Fox performance shocks, 37-inch muddies around 17-inch rims, a 12,000lb Warn winch within a modified Gladiator Rubicon steel bumper, amd custom rock rails front and rear.