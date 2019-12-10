JEEP Australia has announced a newwill join the local JT Gladiator line-up before the end of the year.

Pricing is yet to be locked in but expect the new entry-level Gladiator to come in around $10K cheaper than an Overland, which would point to a $65K starting price.

The full specification of the Sport S is also TBC, but expect it to come with the Selec-Trac 4x4 system, no locking diffs or swaybar disconnects, 17-inch alloy wheels, and black roof and fender flares.

Inside there will be manually adjustable cloth seats, and a smaller seven-inch UConnect display screen in lieu of the 8.4-inch screen in the Overland and Rubicon.

The petrol V6 engine and eight-speed auto transmission will remain the only powertrain offering for the Gladiator in Australia for the foreseeable future, with no plans to introduce a diesel option here.

If anything, a petrol-hybrid system is more likely before any diesel engine, in line with the brand’s announcement that all of its models will have EV or hybrid options available.

Once the Gladiator Launch Edition runs out, the three model - Sport S, Overland, and Rubicon - line-up will bring the Gladiator range in line with that of the Wrangler.