FCA announced Friday that its Jeep brand will not be attending the Easter Jeep Safari (EJS) this year due to coronavirus fears. However, as of Monday, the Red Rock 4-Wheelers who is the promoter of the event held on the red rock of Moab Utah, says EJS is still going ahead.

The EJS is an annual mass gathering of Jeep owners and fans in Moab, Utah that includes a week of trail drive, vendor displays and parties, and the reveal of Jeep’s EJS special builds.



Pictured: Jeep's Easter Jeep Safari 2019 concepts

4x4 feature: The Moab trails of Easter Jeep Safari

This news comes just a week after it was announced that the vendor fair would be cancelled to limit large groups of people gathering in one place but that the trail drives that are what EJS is all about would still be going ahead.

As for Jeep itself, the team there has a swag of wild new concept vehicles ready that were set to be revealed in Moab but says they will be revealed at a later date, at an event yet to be decided. For many international fans that can’t get to EJS themselves, Jeep’s concept vehicles are the highlight of the event as their reveals are announced online. We’ll be keeping an eye out for them appearing soon.

One place Jeep won’t be revealing its concepts, is the New York International Auto Show which was due to happen in April but has now been postponed, possibly until August. The brand looking to cut in on Jeep’s off road vehicle market this year with its new Boncos, Ford was planning to unveil its Bronco Sport SUV at the New York Show while media and dealer events to reveal the proper Bronco 4x4 ahead of its official launch have also been cancelled or postponed.

We guess we’ll have to make do with the countless daily Bronco leaks to get our fill of the new Ford 4x4 and keep our eyes open for Jeep’s EJS concepts.