Snapshot

Arriving in showrooms from May 2021

Limited run of 400 vehicles

Jeep's 80th Anniversary celebrations continue in 2021, with Jeep Australia revealing a limited run of Special Edition Cherokee, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Unlimited models.

The exclusive '80th Anniversary Special Edition' models will begin arriving in showrooms from May 2021, with prices starting at $51,941.

All vehicles are draped in 80th Anniversary aesthetics on the inside and out, with the Wrangler Unlimited in particular featuring an 80th Anniversary swing gate plaque, which pays homage to the original Willys. The vehicles also pay respect to tradition with the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee getting a Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof; and the Wrangler Unlimited coming with a Sky-One-Touch Power Top.

Another nice touch on all vehicles is the unique greeting received when operating the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, which displays "Since 1941" once activated.

To dig a bit deeper, we'll take a closer look at what each model gets.

5

JEEP CHEROKEE

The Cherokee 80th Anniversary Special Edition is based on the Cherokee Limited, with its 3.2-litre petrol engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. In addition to the standard kit on the Cherokee Limited and 80th Anniversary paraphernalia, the Special Edition gets 'Granite Crystal' 18-inch wheels, grille surrounds, roof rails, exterior badging and exterior mirrors; and body colour wheel flares, claddings and fascias.

5

JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

Based on the 3.6-litre petrol-powered Grand Cherokee Limited (with an eight-speed auto), the Special Edition includes a long list of cosmetic tweaks including 'Granite Crystal' 20-inch wheels, exterior mirror caps, grille, badging and accents; Dark Lens tail lamps; a black roof molding; and 80th Anniversary commemorative badges.

5

JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED

The Special Edition Wrangler Unlimited is based on the Wrangler Overland 3.6-litre petrol, running through an eight-speed auto. In addition to the standard model, it gets 18-inch wheels in Granite Crystal; 80th Anniversary commemorative badges; a gray/black Trail Rated badge; and the as-mentioned 80th Anniversary Swing Gate Plaque.

5

Kevin Flynn, Jeep Australia Managing Director, said of the limited edition models: “Since 1941, Jeep SUVs have been renowned for their unparalleled off-road capability and freedom.

"Today, the Jeep range continues to drive best in class 4×4 leadership, as well as leading safety and convenience features, premium craftsmanship and exceptional on-road dynamics.

“We’re excited to mark eight decades of the Jeep brand with these limited-edition models and give Jeep customers the opportunity to own a piece of history.”

In total, Jeep Australia will offer 80 units of the Cherokee and 160 units of both the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.

This announcement follows the release of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys earlier this year, where a limited run of 130 Willys - inspired by the legendary 1948 Willy Overland CJ-3A - went on sale with an asking price of $61,941.

PRICING

Jeep Cherokee: $51,941

Jeep Grand Cherokee: $66,941

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: $71,941