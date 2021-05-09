Talking Points

JPP 50mm lifted suspension kit now available for 4xe PHEV

Jeep to install charging stations on iconic trails

WHILE most buyers of electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) would be excited by the fact they can purchase a car charging station to install at home, owners of Jeep’s Wrangler 4xe PHEV have access to a whole catalogue of accessories and performance parts that are more likely to ignite their passions.

Yes, Jeep offers a 240-volt home charger for the 4xe, but an advantage of the car being built on an existing and already heavily accessorised model means that most of the gear you can buy and fit to your Jeep Wrangler can also be fitted to the PHEV version.

The most recent kit to come from Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) for the Wrangler 4xe is a 50mm lifted suspension kit specifically designed for the unique weight distribution of the PHEV model. The JPP kit includes four coil springs, four FOX shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, and all installation hardware.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe powertrain uses a pair of electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack with a fuel-efficient, turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 17kWh, 96-cell lithium-ion, nickel manganese cobalt battery pack and electric motors obviously add weight to the Wrangler Unlimited, requiring a unique suspension set-up for the PHEV.

The battery pack is mounted beneath the rear seats and all high-voltage electronics, including the wiring between the battery pack and the electric motors, are sealed and waterproof to preserve the Wrangler’s 760mm water-fording depth.

It’s not only the factory supported JPP suspension that will fit the Wrangler 4xe. As one of the most heavily modified and accessorised vehicles on the planet, the Wrangler is massively supported by the aftermarket gear industry and many of those products made for a regular Wrangler will fit in a 4xe.

Not only is Jeep equipping its PHEV Wrangler for the off-road adventures you would expect a Wrangler to venture out on, but it is equipping the remote trails with EV charging stations to ensure owners can make the most of their vehicle’s potential.

Jeep is installing charging stations at what it calls its ‘Badge of Honor Trails’ including three of the most iconic trails for the Jeep brand: Moab, Utah; the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines, California; and Big Bear, California.

These charging stations will either be directly connected to the power grid or use solar power to generate electricity, and more are planned to open in the coming year.

The 240-volt, Level 2 charging stations can charge the 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack in the Jeep Wrangler 4xe in about two hours, to give the PHEV Jeep around 34km of pure electric range.

The 4xe’s PHEV system is backed up with a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

“Electrification opens a new chapter in the Jeep brand story, and it brings an entirely new level of excitement and enjoyment to our enthusiastic owners,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer. “Key to making Jeep brand the greenest SUV brand is assuring our owners can enjoy the benefits of electric propulsion wherever they go, including the most iconic off-road trails in the country.”

The Wrangler PHEV is available in the USA in high-spec Sahara and Rubicon models.



Unfortunately for us, it is only manufactured in left hand drive configuration, so, just like the diesel Wrangler and Gladiator and the recently debuted V8-powered Wrangler 392, the Wrangler 4xe PHEV is not for us.