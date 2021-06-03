Snapshot Seven dual-cab utes compete head-to-head

Deluxe 'Lux with the lot

New kit for the 4X4 Australia D-MAX

IT'S new magazine day here at 4X4 HQ, with the June 2021 issue officially on shelves and in letterboxes.

If you're in the market for a dual-cab ute - and recent VFACTS results suggest a lot of people are - then this issue is essential reading, as we have included a comprehensive examination of Australia’s most popular vehicle segment.

We tested seven of the most popular dual-cab utes in Australia to crown an overall champion, with each vehicle put through a series of exhaustive tests: straight-line performance evaluation, wet and dry braking, on- and off-road driving dynamics, payload and tow testing, level of interior and safety equipment, and overall running costs.

7

The June 2021 issue also comprises two custom 4x4 builds: a 2014 N70 Hilux (the Deluxe Lux plastered on the cover of this issue) and a D23 Navara ST. Both vehicles exemplify that when you mix know-how and quality equipment, the results can be extraordinary.

Our main man in the USA, Chris Collard, convinced Jeep to lend him the keys to a Wrangler Rubicon 392 - a vehicle we'll never get here, unfortunately. Still, Chris blitzed Moab dust in the 350kW/637Nm 6.4-litre HEMI-powered Wrangler, and we have complete coverage of the adrenaline-inducing off-road experience.

We also lined up two family favourites - Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport - to find out which seven-seat wagon is the better off-roader, and which is better for hauling kids.

7

Keen to find out how the 4X4 Australia 2020 D-MAX is tracking? Well, Evan has been busy fiddling with spanners and adding plenty of aftermarket kit to it, and you'll have to pick up a copy to read all about the latest trick accessories we have installed.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

EvaKool 40L fridge/drawer test

1988 Nissan Patrol GQ in the shed

New product releases

Travelling Tapin Tops

Exploring North Queensland Tracks

Monthly columns and shed updates

The June 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia magazine is out now!